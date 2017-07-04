Canadaa s two new astronauts get rousing ovation at space agency near Montreal
Canada's two new astronauts received a rousing ovation from staff at the Canadian Space Agency on Tuesday as they took questions from children in the audience and toured the facilities. "I've started new jobs before but I've never ever in my life received this type of a welcome on Day 1," Joshua Kutryk of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., told the gathered crowd.
