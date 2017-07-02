Canada Day in Ottawa Demonstrates Bad...

Canada Day in Ottawa Demonstrates Bad Planning - " Bad for Tourists and Locals Alike

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Canadian

Now tell me this. Does it make sense to spend millions of dollars trying to attract tourists to visit Ottawa to help celebrate Canada 150 during Canada Day, and then after their long trip you ask then to wait 5 hours in line for entertainment on the Hill? If you're a local, does 5 hours sound like a great sell to you?In my view, compared to other Canada Days, this one was overly centralized on entertainment on the Hill, For me, the best Canada Day since I have been in Ottawa fr Date: 17 June, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Canadian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indigenous people explain why they see reasons ... 33 min Bob 1
News Manitoba Indigenous, Metis leaders share mixed ... 10 hr Fill Sheegles Wallet 3
News Charlottetown celebrates Canada 150 23 hr Canada Day eh 1
News $1.2 Million for Habitat Sat Mr Peanut - Farmer 1
News As a Newfoundlander born in 1952, I learned a g... Sat Shoe Polish Sheldon 4
News Urban Planner: What's On In Toronto, June 30 - ... Sat GTA Glen Williams 1
News 'This is over': Indigenous protesters shut down... Sat Bob 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,002 • Total comments across all topics: 282,204,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC