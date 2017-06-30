Canada 150 in the Foothills

23 hrs ago Read more: Western Wheel

Ed and Debbie Sands got up in period attire for the Canada 150 kick-off party in Olde Towne Okotoks on June 30. Ed was John Lineham, with Debbie Sands performing as the minister's wife. DeWinton singer/songwriter Brettyn Rose performs during the Canada 150 kick-off party in Olde Towne Okotoks on June 30. Six-year-olds Evan Christie, left, and Ethan Balderson take cover under a parachute at Okotoks' Canada Day festivities July 1. Okotokians Shelley and Blake Willard kick off Canada Day in style as they paddle down the Sheep River July 1. James Robertson and his daughter Ashleigh rock the red and white before the horse races at the Millarville Racetrack during Canada 150.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Wheel.

Chicago, IL

