Canada 150 began at Cape Spear as New...

Canada 150 began at Cape Spear as Newfoundland boat cruise sang and celebrated

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - A boatload of 75 early risers headed out on the North Atlantic off Newfoundland to be among the first to welcome Canada Day as dawn broke over the country's eastern edge. Rain and low clouds blocked the sunrise over the flashing lighthouse at Cape Spear but that didn't bother the flag-waving crowd.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News $1.2 Million for Habitat 9 hr Mr Peanut - Farmer 1
News As a Newfoundlander born in 1952, I learned a g... 9 hr Shoe Polish Sheldon 4
News Urban Planner: What's On In Toronto, June 30 - ... 17 hr GTA Glen Williams 1
News 'This is over': Indigenous protesters shut down... 18 hr Bob 2
News The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh... 18 hr Dumfukchug 1
News What to do on Canada Day 2017 in the Greater To... 19 hr How 1
News Longhouse not a protest of Canada 150 but celeb... 19 hr How 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,247 • Total comments across all topics: 282,175,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC