Amber Alert cancelled in Prince Albert, Sask., for little girl, suspect arrested
A vehicle driven by a suspect wanted in a Amber Alert in Prince Albert, Sask., is shown in this recent handout photo taken from surveillance video. RCMP in Prince Albert, Sask., have issued an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Daniella Shatokhina, who is believed to have been abducted by a man described as between 18 and 30 years of age with dark skin, long shaggy hair and wearing a dark ball cap.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yorkton This Week & Enterprise.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian clinics begin offering stem-cell treat...
|21 hr
|Paul
|1
|It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13)
|Tue
|Matt
|55
|Manitoba Indigenous, Metis leaders share mixed ...
|Jul 3
|the answer
|7
|Locals divided by Trudeau's Alberta oversight i...
|Jul 3
|will
|1
|Interest rates are about to go up in Canada - n...
|Jul 3
|Melvin Straight A...
|1
|Indigenous people explain why they see reasons ...
|Jul 3
|Bob
|1
|Charlottetown celebrates Canada 150
|Jul 2
|Canada Day eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC