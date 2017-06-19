With wider search for soldiers, Canad...

With wider search for soldiers, Canada's military broadens horizons

Read more: The News

Canada's military is going all out to erase its reputation for intolerance and misogyny, aiming to recast itself instead as welcoming to Canadians of all races, religions and sexual orientations. The effort - driven by several factors, including a need to bolster its dwindling numbers - includes a comprehensive effort to connect with and recruit women, new citizens and even members of the LGBT community.

Chicago, IL

