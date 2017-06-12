Warner Music Canada Celebrating 50th Anniversary With New Releases, Playlists, Concerts and More

Warner Music Canada will be celebrating its 50th anniversary over the next few months by releasing a series of 50-song playlists, in addition to a vinyl and digital album of brand new recordings by its Canadian acts and more. "It's an honour [sic] to be associated with the legacy of Warner Music in Canada and it is with pride that we continue our support of music in this country with our current roster of artists," Warner Music Canada president Steve Kane said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.