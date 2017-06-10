Vietnamese family's 1979 escape to Canada inspires new Heritage Minute
Carolyn Dunn is a longtime national reporter for CBC News. Her Canadian postings and assignments have taken her from St. John's to Calgary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton, Peel Catholic boards receive funds for ...
|7 hr
|what about closures
|1
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|10 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|8
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|12 hr
|Lying Loser David
|4
|1 in 2 Canadians will get cancer, 1 in 4 will d...
|14 hr
|Anonymous
|2
|Obama unlikely to unveil Keystone move during C... (Apr '15)
|20 hr
|Dementia mental c...
|8
|City formally acknowledges First Nations who sa...
|Jun 18
|Dude
|2
|'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'...
|Jun 18
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC