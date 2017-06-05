Trudeau visiting Quebec town where G7...

Trudeau visiting Quebec town where G7 summit to take place next year

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Quebec today visiting the town where the G7 summit is to be held next year. Trudeau's trip to La Malbaie will see him meet with the mayor and local business and tourism representatives this morning before he holds a news conference.

Chicago, IL

