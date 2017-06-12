Trudeau to commit $1.28 billion towar...

Trudeau to commit $1.28 billion toward major Montreal transit project

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce a $1.28-billion commitment Thursday for a major Montreal rail project that will connect the city to its suburbs and to its international airport. Trudeau will make the transit announcement in the city's central station where he will be joined by Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre and Michael Sabia, the head of the province's public pension fund manager.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inflammatory bowel disease in kids under 5 on r... 2 hr CONSERVATIVE PLAT... 3
News Incidents targeting Muslims drove rise in hate ... 2 hr KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L... Wed hmmm 1
News Unfounded: How Canadian police forces co-ordina... Wed No wonder 1
News Expert panel calls for NEB to be completely dis... Wed was this done 1
News Saskatchewan pens letter to federal natural res... Wed was this done 1
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... Wed WHITE GERMICIDE 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,300 • Total comments across all topics: 281,774,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC