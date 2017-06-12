Trudeau to commit $1.28 billion toward major Montreal transit project
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce a $1.28-billion commitment Thursday for a major Montreal rail project that will connect the city to its suburbs and to its international airport. Trudeau will make the transit announcement in the city's central station where he will be joined by Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre and Michael Sabia, the head of the province's public pension fund manager.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inflammatory bowel disease in kids under 5 on r...
|2 hr
|CONSERVATIVE PLAT...
|3
|Incidents targeting Muslims drove rise in hate ...
|2 hr
|KELLY LEECH - KHAN
|2
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Wed
|hmmm
|1
|Unfounded: How Canadian police forces co-ordina...
|Wed
|No wonder
|1
|Expert panel calls for NEB to be completely dis...
|Wed
|was this done
|1
|Saskatchewan pens letter to federal natural res...
|Wed
|was this done
|1
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|Wed
|WHITE GERMICIDE
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC