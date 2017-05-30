Trudeau says governments must find a ...

Trudeau says governments must find a lasting solution to opioid epidemic

Health officials and political leaders have been sounding the alarm about a dramatic spike in opioid deaths across Canada - the focus of a national summit in Ottawa last fall that pulled together experts from across the country. Municipal leaders are lobbying the federal government in Ottawa today for more help to respond to what they describe as an epidemic spreading through their communities.

Chicago, IL

