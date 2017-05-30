Tornado touches down near highway in ...

Tornado touches down near highway in Canada in dramatic video

Video from Alberta, Canada on Friday shows a monstrous tornado touching down as cars continue to drive towards the storm on a nearby highway. Environment Canada, the government agency tasked with sending out weather alerts, said the tornado was produced by a thunderstorm, CTV reported.

