Tiny P.E.I. hamlet readies Stompin' Tom Centre for 'perfect' Canada...
More than two decades after the residents of Skinners Pond, P.E.I., began trying to scrape together the money to build a centre dedicated to the music and life of their most famous son, the Stompin' Tom Centre will open its doors on Canada's 150th birthday. "It's perfect timing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiny P.E.I. hamlet readies Stompin' Tom Centre ...
|12 hr
|Skinners Pond PEI
|1
|Dan MacLean Named Chairman for International So...
|Thu
|Moldy Masters
|1
|'She's not liking people': B.C. conservation of...
|Thu
|more
|1
|Mall a reason for Premium excitement (Apr '12)
|May 31
|Ivanka Trump brands
|3
|Businessman Kevin O'Leary to run for Conservati...
|May 30
|Andrew Sheer Luck
|2
|Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma...
|May 30
|Conservative Kong...
|13
|New Halton drug strategy years in the making (Jun '14)
|May 29
|who ya gonna call
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC