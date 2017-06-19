The Populism Project: new poll sugges...

The Populism Project: new poll suggests "northern populism" brewing in Canada

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

A new poll suggests the majority of Canadians feel the same kind of populist upheaval seen in other Western countries is now happening here. Seventy-one per cent of people surveyed by The Canadian Press/EKOS Politics said they believe populism is on the rise in Canada, either to a moderate or high degree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06) 13 min Concerned 65
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... Sat WATCHING LIVONIA 11
News Indigenous people see growing racism but are ho... Fri Lying Loser David 5
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Jun 22 Humphrey Bogards ... 5
News Son of late PM Pierre Trudeau becomes Canada's ... (Oct '15) Jun 21 Trumpenstein bank... 34
News Canadian myths: Canoes might be the only place ... Jun 21 Mate 1
News Oilsands pioneers recall big promise, big probl... Jun 21 highlights 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,182 • Total comments across all topics: 282,034,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC