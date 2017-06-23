Take a gander: Wawa, Ont., getting ne...

Take a gander: Wawa, Ont., getting new giant goose to welcome visitors

15 hrs ago

The giant honking Canada Goose in Wawa, Ont., that has quietly greeted countless travellers for more than five decades is set to fly its concrete roost ahead of the formal arrival of a replacement on Canada Day. Hundreds of townsfolk and dignitaries are expected to be on hand for the lifting of a parachute shroud that will mark the unveiling of fowl's latest incarnation.

Chicago, IL

