Supreme Court justice from Newfoundland finally poised to sell St. John's home

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Almost seven months after he was appointed to the Supreme Court of Canada, Justice Malcolm Rowe appears poised to finally sell his home in St. John's, N.L., where a moribund economy continues to take its toll on the housing market. Last month, the federal cabinet recognized the judge was having trouble selling his three-bedroom home when it issued an order in council extending his eligibility for relocation allowances by an additional six months to Oct. 29, 2017.

