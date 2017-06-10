Supreme Court justice from Newfoundla...

Supreme Court justice from Newfoundland finally poised to sell St. John's home

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Almost seven months after he was appointed to the Supreme Court of Canada, Justice Malcolm Rowe appears poised to finally sell his home in St. John's, N.L., where a moribund economy continues to take its toll on the housing market. Last month, the federal cabinet recognized the judge was having trouble selling his three-bedroom home when it issued an order in council extending his eligibility for relocation allowances by an additional six months to Oct. 29, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Son of late PM Pierre Trudeau becomes Canada's ... (Oct '15) 3 hr Trumpenstein bank... 34
News Canadian myths: Canoes might be the only place ... 5 hr Mate 1
News Oilsands pioneers recall big promise, big probl... 15 hr highlights 1
News Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated histo... 17 hr David is TREATY 1
News Halton, Peel Catholic boards receive funds for ... Tue what about closures 1
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... Tue WATCHING LIVONIA 8
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Tue Lying Loser David 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,259 • Total comments across all topics: 281,931,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC