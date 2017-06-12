Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin to step down Dec. 15
McLachlin is the first woman to hold the top job on the high court, and she is also Canada's longest-serving chief justice. She was sworn in as a justice of the Supreme Court in 1989, and was appointed chief justice 11 years later.
