Stephenville lawyer Trevor Stagg arre...

Stephenville lawyer Trevor Stagg arrested, facing sexual assault and four other charges

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

He is also facing assault, criminal harassment by repeatedly communicating with another person, and two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. Stagg worked for 17 years in New Brunswick before returning to Stephenville in March 2014, when he opened the law firm Stagg & Stagg with his father.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City formally acknowledges First Nations who sa... Sun Dude 2
News 'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'... Sun David 1
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... Sat True Christian wi... 3
News Would you like a bag with that? A look at Canad... Fri Cusps 1
News Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ... Jun 16 pretty closed club 1
News Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
News Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,339 • Total comments across all topics: 281,870,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC