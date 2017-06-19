Six stories in the news for today, June 20

Governor General David Johnston delivers the speech from the throne in the Senate Chamber on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on December 4, 2015. The Senate won't be splitting the Trudeau government's budget bill to hive off the portion dealing with creation of a new infrastructure bank.Senators have rejected by the narrowest of margins a motion to split the bill, defeating it on a tie vote of 38-38 late Monday.

