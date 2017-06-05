Singh finds himself under fire from a...

Singh finds himself under fire from all sides in fourth NDP leadership debate

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Jagmeet Singh found himself under fire from several of his fellow federal NDP leadership hopefuls on Sunday, in what could be an early sign that his rivals consider him to be the candidate to beat. Yet for all the attention - and the fanfare that greeted his late entrance into the leadership race last month - Singh appeared to be short on immediate answers for some of the most pointed attacks directed his way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ramadan in Winnipeg: Long days of fasting, but ... 7 hr Gayvid cookoo 7
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... 10 hr White Genocide 4
News Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensa... Sat The Clown Persecutor 3
News Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09) Jun 8 Dad 11,112
News Ontario's Progressive Conservatives high in pol... Jun 7 Tory 1
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Jun 7 Jeb Trump 14
News B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it... Jun 6 Sure Sire 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,356 • Total comments across all topics: 281,698,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC