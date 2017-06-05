Singh finds himself under fire from all sides in fourth NDP leadership debate
Jagmeet Singh found himself under fire from several of his fellow federal NDP leadership hopefuls on Sunday, in what could be an early sign that his rivals consider him to be the candidate to beat. Yet for all the attention - and the fanfare that greeted his late entrance into the leadership race last month - Singh appeared to be short on immediate answers for some of the most pointed attacks directed his way.
