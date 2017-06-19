Sikhs celebrate B.C. woman's 'inspiri...

Sikhs celebrate B.C. woman's 'inspiring' appointment as first turbaned judge in Canada

Lawyer Palbinder Kaur Shergill from Surrey, B.C. has become the first turbaned Sikh judge in Canada. Sikhs from Canada to India are celebrating a B.C. woman's historic appointment as the first turbaned Sikh judge in the country.

