Seven stories in the news for today, June 28
New U.S. anti-dumping duties on Canadian softwood announced this week were lower than expected and that has Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr hoping Washington is finally accepting that Canada isn't subsidizing the industry. The U.S. boosted the import duties on Canadian softwood in the belief the industry is selling wood in the U.S. at rates lower than in Canada.
