Seven stories in the news for today, June 15
A parliamentary committee studying Canada's slumping media industry will reportedly call for a five per cent tax on broadband Internet services to boost a sector struggling to adapt to technological changes and evolving consumer habits. Function lights are illuminated on a modem in Chelsea, Que., July 11, 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sarah Harmer: Two free shows at Folk Fest sur l...
|35 min
|she a social medi...
|1
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|3 hr
|anon
|6
|Inflammatory bowel disease in kids under 5 on r...
|9 hr
|CONSERVATIVE PLAT...
|3
|Incidents targeting Muslims drove rise in hate ...
|9 hr
|KELLY LEECH - KHAN
|2
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Wed
|hmmm
|1
|Unfounded: How Canadian police forces co-ordina...
|Wed
|No wonder
|1
|Expert panel calls for NEB to be completely dis...
|Wed
|was this done
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC