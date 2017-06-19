Section of Sikhs in Canada demands a new commission of inquiry on Kanishka bombing

AMRITSAR: Thirty two years after Air India Kanishka bombing , a section of Sikhs in Canada has demanded a new Commission of inquiry aiming to bring the perpetrators to justice. While talking to TOI on Saturday, a day after the anniversary of one of the worst acts of aviation terrorism in history, Sukhminder Singh Hansra , president of Shiromani Akali Dal Amritsar , Canada , said "There have been arrests and lengthy court drama but the authorities were never able to bring the people who funded and executed this horrific terrorist attack to justice."

