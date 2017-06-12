Seattle hearts Canada: American drives 7000 km to thank people of Gander
It took him 16 years and over 7,000 kilometres of driving, but Mark Ufkes has finally made it to Gander. Ufkes, who lives in Seattle, Wash., arrived in town on Monday and met with Mayor Claude Elliott to share his gratitude for the role Gander played during 9-11.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Compass.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ramadan in Winnipeg: Long days of fasting, but ...
|4 hr
|Finisher
|16
|It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13)
|15 hr
|same needed here
|54
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|Sun
|White Genocide
|4
|Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensa...
|Jun 10
|The Clown Persecutor
|3
|Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09)
|Jun 8
|Dad
|11,112
|Ontario's Progressive Conservatives high in pol...
|Jun 7
|Tory
|1
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Jun 7
|Jeb Trump
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC