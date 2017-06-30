Scientists alarmed by 6 right whales ...

Scientists alarmed by 6 right whales deaths in Canada

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Marine scientists are alarmed by the deaths of six endangered North Atlantic right whales in Canadian waters during the past three weeks and say humans must help protect them. North Atlantic right whales are among the most endangered large mammals on Earth, with only about 500 still alive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... 4 hr True Christian wi... 29
News Sorry, but Herea s How You Can Enjoy Canada Day... 6 hr Jonny Two Shirts 2
News BRIEF-The co-operators acquires Denny's Insurance 7 hr Man dead motorize... 2
News Capital Wishlist: Peter Herrndorf on how the ar... 11 hr RAM DASS CONSERVA... 1
News Canada's oldest person: Living through 112 year... 12 hr Bob 2
News 'This is over': Indigenous protesters shut down... 13 hr Dumfukchug 1
News Senior is first Halton resident to die of H1N1 ... (Nov '09) 15 hr Norovirus 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,152 • Total comments across all topics: 282,145,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC