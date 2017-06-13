Saskatchewan pens letter to federal natural resources minister on update of NEB
Energy Minister Dustin Duncan has sent a letter to federal Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr about what Saskatchewan sees as the positives and negatives in the report. Speaking at the legislature, Duncan said the government would welcome any changes that would result in the approval of sound energy projects.
