Remember This? Let's look back 50 yea...

Remember This? Let's look back 50 years to Canada's last big birthday

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

People take a look during construction of the Centennial Library, which opened in 1967 to mark Canada's 100th birthday. Sault Ste.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... Sat WATCHING LIVONIA 11
News Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06) Sat Darly314 64
News Indigenous people see growing racism but are ho... Fri Lying Loser David 5
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Jun 22 Humphrey Bogards ... 5
News Son of late PM Pierre Trudeau becomes Canada's ... (Oct '15) Jun 21 Trumpenstein bank... 34
News Canadian myths: Canoes might be the only place ... Jun 21 Mate 1
News Oilsands pioneers recall big promise, big probl... Jun 21 highlights 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,706 • Total comments across all topics: 282,032,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC