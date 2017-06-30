Proportional representation bad for Canada: Trudeau
People hold up signs pushing for electoral reform while waiting to see Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Charlottetown Harbour on Thursday, June 29, 2017. Nathan Rochford/The Guardian Jordan Bober, a member of the P.E.I. Coalition for Proportional Representation, was on the Charlottetown waterfront Thursday to deliver a letter with 300 signatures in support of electoral reform to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nor'Wester.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayors retaliate against 'Buy American' policies (Jun '09)
|3 hr
|Battle_of_Gettysburg
|5
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|9 hr
|True Christian wi...
|29
|Sorry, but Herea s How You Can Enjoy Canada Day...
|11 hr
|Jonny Two Shirts
|2
|BRIEF-The co-operators acquires Denny's Insurance
|12 hr
|Man dead motorize...
|2
|Capital Wishlist: Peter Herrndorf on how the ar...
|16 hr
|RAM DASS CONSERVA...
|1
|Canada's oldest person: Living through 112 year...
|18 hr
|Bob
|2
|'This is over': Indigenous protesters shut down...
|18 hr
|Dumfukchug
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC