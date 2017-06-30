Proportional representation bad for C...

Proportional representation bad for Canada: Trudeau

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Nor'Wester

People hold up signs pushing for electoral reform while waiting to see Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Charlottetown Harbour on Thursday, June 29, 2017. Nathan Rochford/The Guardian Jordan Bober, a member of the P.E.I. Coalition for Proportional Representation, was on the Charlottetown waterfront Thursday to deliver a letter with 300 signatures in support of electoral reform to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nor'Wester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mayors retaliate against 'Buy American' policies (Jun '09) 3 hr Battle_of_Gettysburg 5
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... 9 hr True Christian wi... 29
News Sorry, but Herea s How You Can Enjoy Canada Day... 11 hr Jonny Two Shirts 2
News BRIEF-The co-operators acquires Denny's Insurance 12 hr Man dead motorize... 2
News Capital Wishlist: Peter Herrndorf on how the ar... 16 hr RAM DASS CONSERVA... 1
News Canada's oldest person: Living through 112 year... 18 hr Bob 2
News 'This is over': Indigenous protesters shut down... 18 hr Dumfukchug 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,398 • Total comments across all topics: 282,150,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC