Prime Minister to visit P.E.I., N.B., on summer barbecue circuit-style tour
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is touching down in Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick on Thursday for a jam-packed day of meet-and-greets that could include a little golf, curling and ice cream. Trudeau will kick off the barbecue circuit-style summer visit by meeting with Prince Edward Island Premier Wade MacLauchlan at the Rodd Brudenell Resort, known for its manicured 18-hole golf course, in Cardigan, P.E.I. He will then pop over to the Montague Curling Club for a community coffee and meet-and-greet with Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay.
