Political climate requires new approach to encouraging refugee protection: UNHCR

Read more: The Guardian

The deputy head of the UN's refugee agency says today's political climate requires a new way of thinking - and talking - about refugee protection. Kelly Clements is wrapping up a visit to Ottawa, where she made a pitch for Canada to increase the number of refugees it will resettle and to play a leading role in reshaping the global approach to resettlement.

