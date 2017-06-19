Police say security 'climate,' not sp...

Police say security 'climate,' not specific threat, prompted weapons upgrade

City police officers patrolling the airport in the nation's capital are getting military-style rifles, but officials say the move wasn't prompted by any specific security threats. Rather, police say, the issuance of carbine rifles to officers at Ottawa International Airport will simply provide a higher degree of safety for travellers.

