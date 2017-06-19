Police say security 'climate,' not specific threat, prompted weapons upgrade
City police officers patrolling the airport in the nation's capital are getting military-style rifles, but officials say the move wasn't prompted by any specific security threats. Rather, police say, the issuance of carbine rifles to officers at Ottawa International Airport will simply provide a higher degree of safety for travellers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indigenous people see growing racism but are ho...
|11 hr
|King of Kapyon
|1
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|22 hr
|Humphrey Bogards ...
|5
|Son of late PM Pierre Trudeau becomes Canada's ... (Oct '15)
|Wed
|Trumpenstein bank...
|34
|Canadian myths: Canoes might be the only place ...
|Wed
|Mate
|1
|Oilsands pioneers recall big promise, big probl...
|Wed
|highlights
|1
|Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated histo...
|Wed
|David is TREATY
|1
|Halton, Peel Catholic boards receive funds for ...
|Tue
|what about closures
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC