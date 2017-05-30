PM tries to keep lid on constitutiona...

PM tries to keep lid on constitutional can of worms opened by Couillard

Cape Breton Post

Justin Trudeau moved quickly Thursday to slam the lid on a constitutional can of worms opened by Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, who unveiled a plan to eventually secure recognition of his province's distinctiveness in the Constitution. "You know my opinion on the Constitution," the prime minister said as he arrived on Parliament Hill for a cabinet meeting.

Chicago, IL

