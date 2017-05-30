Parliament Hill to host massive WE ra...

Parliament Hill to host massive WE rally to mark Canada Day

While Canadians bask in the moment of Canada's 150 celebrations, one organization is looking toward the future by encouraging and inspiring young leaders of tomorrow with a massive celebration on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. Organizers from WE, a non-profit group that aims to build a "stronger and more caring and compassionate future Canada over the next 150 years," will be closing off the Canada Day weekend with WE Day Canada, part of its nation-building campaign.

