Ontario man and woman charged with vehicle thefts across Nova Scotia

Read more: Cape Breton Post

On June 22, Cory Lee Oickle, 37, Taylor Erin Burgess, 27, both of Windsor, Ontario were arrested in Bridgewater. They are suspected to be involved with thefts in communities throughout the province including Liverpool, New Germany, Lunenburg, Mahone Bay, Chester, Tantallon, Guysborough, Stallarton and Antigonish.

