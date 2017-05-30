Officials urge Canadians in London to...

Officials urge Canadians in London to exercise caution in wake of London bridge incident

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Truro Daily News

Canadian diplomats in England are advising Canadians to avoid the area around London Bridge, which was the scene of an incident late Saturday. Canada's senior diplomat in London says staff at the Canadian High Commission are monitoring the situation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Spread of hog virus alarms piglet-exporting pro... 12 hr Chug Norris - LIB... 1
News Tiny P.E.I. hamlet readies Stompin' Tom Centre ... Fri Skinners Pond PEI 1
News Dan MacLean Named Chairman for International So... Thu Moldy Masters 1
News 'She's not liking people': B.C. conservation of... Thu more 1
News Mall a reason for Premium excitement (Apr '12) May 31 Ivanka Trump brands 3
News Businessman Kevin O'Leary to run for Conservati... May 30 Andrew Sheer Luck 2
News Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma... May 30 Conservative Kong... 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,810 • Total comments across all topics: 281,506,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC