No inquiry into former soldier's murder-suicide, N.S. medical examiner says
Nova Scotia's medical examiner has ruled out conducting a fatality inquiry into a horrific murder suicide involving a former Canadian soldier who killed his wife, mother and young daughter before killing himself in the family's rural home earlier this year. Lionel Desmond, a 33-year-old veteran of the war in Afghanistan who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, took his own life after shooting his 52-year-old mother, his wife Shanna, 31, and their 10-year-daughter Aaliyah.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Canada most people don't see
|12 hr
|UK rule eh
|2
|B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it...
|12 hr
|UK rule eh
|3
|Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces...
|19 hr
|moving-from-gatineau
|1
|Region's economy poised for Canada 150 boost fo...
|19 hr
|moving-to-gatinea...
|1
|Mayor, five councillors attending Canadian muni...
|20 hr
|they lead not muc...
|1
|Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec...
|20 hr
|sure as
|1
|Spread of hog virus alarms piglet-exporting pro...
|21 hr
|eradication the o...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC