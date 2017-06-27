News 33 mins ago 10:01 a.m.Refugees f...

News 33 mins ago 10:01 a.m.Refugees flood Canada from the U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

What started as a mere spike in new refugee arrivals, has become an established trend of refugees illegally crossing the border from the United States to Canada. http://kare11.tv/2tPOj2S "I just decided to move to Canada to see if I can get a better place to be," Abdi Rahman told KARE 11 from his Winnipeg temporary housing in April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MPP still pushing for CT scanner (Sep '09) 6 hr ask him Canada Day 16
News What men can do to help eliminate street harass... 7 hr Albert 1
News Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06) 12 hr early greetings 67
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... 12 hr Jugdish Delta House 12
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... 14 hr omega 18
News Canadian English accent surprisingly uniform co... Mon z sound different 2 1
News Eastern Canada Winter Storm Update (Feb '15) Mon Tnox 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,012 • Total comments across all topics: 282,078,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC