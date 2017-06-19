Newly minted Conservative leader Scheer leader to hit the road this summer
Before Canada's new Conservative leader arrived at a news conference this week to opine on the spring session of Parliament, an aide affixed a sign to the podium: "Andrew Scheer, leader of the Official Opposition." The jokes came quickly: if the parliamentary media needed a sign to know who he was, what hope does he have among Canadians? The goal for Scheer this summer as he sets out on a cross-Canada tour following last month's narrow victory in the party's leadership race is a simple one: introduce himself - and his vision for the party - to the nation.
