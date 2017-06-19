Newly minted Conservative leader Sche...

Newly minted Conservative leader Scheer leader to hit the road this summer

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times

Before Canada's new Conservative leader arrived at a news conference this week to opine on the spring session of Parliament, an aide affixed a sign to the podium: "Andrew Scheer, leader of the Official Opposition." The jokes came quickly: if the parliamentary media needed a sign to know who he was, what hope does he have among Canadians? The goal for Scheer this summer as he sets out on a cross-Canada tour following last month's narrow victory in the party's leadership race is a simple one: introduce himself - and his vision for the party - to the nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indigenous people see growing racism but are ho... 8 hr King of Kapyon 1
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) 19 hr Humphrey Bogards ... 5
News Son of late PM Pierre Trudeau becomes Canada's ... (Oct '15) Wed Trumpenstein bank... 34
News Canadian myths: Canoes might be the only place ... Wed Mate 1
News Oilsands pioneers recall big promise, big probl... Wed highlights 1
News Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated histo... Wed David is TREATY 1
News Halton, Peel Catholic boards receive funds for ... Tue what about closures 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,959 • Total comments across all topics: 281,957,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC