Newfoundland shipper challenges feder...

Newfoundland shipper challenges federal ferry subsidies: 'That's not fair'

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - A marine shipping dispute is challenging the country's constitutional obligation to its youngest province, as a newly released report finds federal subsidies for Marine Atlantic ferries are pricing private carriers out of the market. Marine Atlantic, a Crown corporation operating ferries between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia, uses federal tax dollars to provide shipping at less than half its true cost, according to a Transport Canada report prepared by CPCS Transcom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama unlikely to unveil Keystone move during C... (Apr '15) 5 hr Dementia mental c... 8
News 1 in 2 Canadians will get cancer, 1 in 4 will d... 7 hr less hope now 1
News City formally acknowledges First Nations who sa... Sun Dude 2
News 'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'... Sun David 1
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... Jun 17 True Christian wi... 3
News Would you like a bag with that? A look at Canad... Jun 16 Cusps 1
News Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ... Jun 16 pretty closed club 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,775 • Total comments across all topics: 281,897,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC