New Vancity report reveals home buyer...

New Vancity report reveals home buyers can't count on cheaper suburbs

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Penticton Herald

A new report from a Vancouver credit union says home buyers on British Columbia's southern coast can no longer turn to the suburbs to find more affordable housing. Vancity tracked the markets in 30 municipalities in the Lower Mainland and Greater Victoria over a 12-month period that ended on Feb. 28, calculating the median price of housing in each community and comparing that with the median income of residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it... 2 hr Sure Sire 4
News The Canada most people don't see 13 hr Richard J Jordan 3
News 'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio... 14 hr Mother Nature 1
News Honorary degree for man who chaired Truth and R... 14 hr others know so learn 1
News Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces... Mon moving-from-gatineau 1
News Region's economy poised for Canada 150 boost fo... Mon moving-to-gatinea... 1
News Mayor, five councillors attending Canadian muni... Mon they lead not muc... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,615 • Total comments across all topics: 281,571,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC