NDP leadership hopeful Charlie Angus promises help for indigenous kids
NDP leadership candidate Charlie Angus is promising to find better ways to protect the interests of First Nations, Metis and Inuit children - including by dismantling the Indigenous Affairs Department. The Ontario MP said he would create a federal ombudsperson for indigenous children, who would have the legal authority to order government departments to comply with policies aimed at improving child welfare.
