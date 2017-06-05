Nature group to preserve 'untouched' ...

Nature group to preserve 'untouched' historic forest between Montreal and Ottawa

A pristine section of forest that was once owned by a famous 19th century Quebec politician will become a conservation area, a nature group announced Monday. The Nature Conservancy of Canada announced it will preserve some 6,000 hectares of what was once known as the "Seigneurie Papineau" - a segment of ecologically important forests and wetlands situated between Ottawa and Montreal.

Chicago, IL

