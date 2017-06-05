Murder charges laid in suspicious dea...

Murder charges laid in suspicious death, Victim identified

On Monday, June 05, 2017 at 7:20 p.m. the Stormont Dundas and Glengarry Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police , responded to the hospital in Alexandria where occupants of a white Honda Odyssey had dropped off a male suffering from a life threatening physical injury and then fled the area. At approximately 7:45 p.m., police observed the suspect vehicle travelling southbound on County Road #34 in South Glengarry Township where the two male occupants were arrested and taken into custody.

