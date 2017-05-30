More flood warnings, evacuation order...

More flood warnings, evacuation orders for B.C. Interior

It may be a new month, but flooding in B.C.'s southern Interior continues to be front of mind for many communities. Overnight thunderstorms in the central Okanagan brought Okanagan Lake to 343.17 metres, two centimetres higher than the day before.

Chicago, IL

