Montreal man smuggled guns via U.S.-Canada border library: prosecutors

17 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

A Montreal man was brought to the U.S. to face charges he smuggled handguns into Canada, including some that were hidden in the bathroom of a public library that straddles the nations' border, prosecutors said Tuesday. Alexis Vlachos, 40, was taken into custody in Canada and then arrested by U.S. authorities on May 31 at the Canadian border.

