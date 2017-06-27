Massive U.S. aircraft carrier steamin...

Massive U.S. aircraft carrier steaming toward Halifax for Canada Day celebration

15 hrs ago Read more: CTV

The massive aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, one of the largest weapons in the arsenal of the United States military, is steaming toward Halifax for a rare visit that will include a stopover extending to Canada Day. "This is an acknowledgment of our respect and our celebration with you for Canada 150," U.S. Rear Admiral Jim Malloy said from aboard the nuclear-powered ship, which at 333 metres is almost as long as the Empire State Building is tall.

Chicago, IL

