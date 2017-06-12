Man arrested after two killed in Lund B.C.
Powell River RCMP say two people are dead and another is injured after shots were fired on Saturday, June 17, 2017 in Lund B.C. at a residence on Scotch Place. A 19-year-old male suspect remains in custody.
