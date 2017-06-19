List of honourees recognized for indigenous work by Gov. Gen. David Johnston
Gov. Gen. David Johnston acknowledged the importance of indigenous leadership Monday as he presented a number of awards during a ceremony at Rideau Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City formally acknowledges First Nations who sa...
|Sun
|Dude
|2
|'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'...
|Sun
|David
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|Jun 17
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Would you like a bag with that? A look at Canad...
|Jun 16
|Cusps
|1
|Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ...
|Jun 16
|pretty closed club
|1
|Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC