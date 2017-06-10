Largest ever Canada Day
"We are excited to announce there is something for everyone," said David Frost, president of the North Okanagan Canada Day Society. "Along with an expanded Extreme Motocross show, ATV rides, O'Keefe Ranch hayrides, we will also have a freestyle skateboard competition hosted by Vernon's very own Okanagan Skate Co."
